Glenns Bay Road convenience store hit by masked man, police say

Horry County, SC (WMBF) - A masked man made off with cash and cigarettes after pointing a gun and demanding the items at a Kangaroo convenience store on Glenns Bay Road in Myrtle Beach, police said.

The armed robbery suspect is described as a white male, about 18 years old, wearing a black and grey striped Ocean Pacific hoodie, sunglasses, gloves, dark pants and a face mask.

Officers said they responded to the convenience store at 2591 Glenns Bay Rd. at around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The victim told police the suspect roamed the store aisles prior to the robbery. When another customer entered the store, the suspect and customer appeared to know each other, said hello and shook hands.The customer and suspect walked outside, and the victim told police she thought the suspect was gone. However, the suspect returned wearing a face mask and demanded the cash and cigarettes.

The victim said the suspect left, running toward the South Bridge area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police at 843-248-1520 or on the Tip Line at 843-915-TIPS (8477).

