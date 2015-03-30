New froyo shop opening in North Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

New froyo shop opening in North Myrtle Beach

Menchies will hold a seven-day grand opeing celebration (Source: Menchies) Menchies will hold a seven-day grand opeing celebration (Source: Menchies)
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Menchie's will expand its yogurt franchise by opening a new store in the North Myrtle Beach area, according to a press release issued by the dessert restaurant.

Starting on April 4, the store will hold a seven-day grand opening celebration. Customers will receive free frozen yogurt and t-shirts as well as being a part of the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The seven-day grand opening celebration will also include free face-painting, a balloon artist, kids eat free and more, according to the release.

The store will open at Coastal North Town Center, located at 1516 Highway 17 North, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582. 

