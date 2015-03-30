HTC to host Green Fair and National Earth Day Celebration

Green Fair and National Earth Day Celebration will take place Aprill 22 (Source: HTC)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - HTC will host Green Fair and National Earth Day Celebration at the HTC store on Highway 501 across from Horry Georgetown Technical College.

HTC, along with Horry County Solid Waste Authority, Santee Cooper, and others will present educational programs at the event in honor of National Earth Day.

“HTC cares about the environment and is taking action to lessen its environmental impact through several new and existing initiatives including paperless billing, e-waste recycling, along with other paper and plastic waste recycling,” HTC Director of Marketing Tom Vitt said. “The purpose of the Green Fair is to encourage recycling and promote green initiatives that are easy to implement in any home or office, and although HTC is not recycling directories and cell phones in our offices this year, the Green Fair will provide residents an opportunity to recycle items, shred sensitive documents, and have fun while making an environmental impact.”

Planned festivities include:

• Drop off old telephone directories and cell phones for recycling,

• Drop off e-waste, any kind of electronic devices, for recycling,

• Sign up for paperless billing,

• Visit booths set up by local environmentally responsible organizations to learn about green initiatives, and

• Drop off sensitive documents for FREE on site shredding by Shred-it.

The event will also include free giveaway items, a live band, refreshments, a grand prize drawing, and special appearances by local mascots as well as product specials including:

• EPIX FREE for 6-months

• Up to 40 percent off wireless accessories with a new activation or upgrade.

• FREE home security system + $200 in equipment upgrades, and

• High-speed Internet for as low as $16.95 per month for the first 6 months.

The Green Fair and Earth Day Celebration will take place on April 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Nicole Hyman, HTC Senior Marketing at (843)369-8498 or Nicole.hyman@htcinc.net.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.