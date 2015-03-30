Gunfire sounds after man, woman argue at Red Bluff boat landing

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man said his girlfriend and two others tried to shoot him after he left an argument with his girlfriend's cell phone, police say.

Kayla Boswell, 23, of Loris; Jamie Hardwick, 37, of Loris; and John Skinner, 24, of Loris, were charged with attempted murder. Skinner has also been charged with possession of a firearm.

On Friday, March 27, at around 6 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots being fired on Macedonia Drive near Loris, said Lt. Denis with the Horry County Police Department.

The victim told police that he and his girlfriend, Boswell, had an argument while at the Red Bluff Boat Landing and he left with her cell phone.

The victim said he agreed to meet Boswell on Macedonia Drive to return her cell phone; however, she returned with two acquaintances, Hardwick and Skinner, and someone fired shots at him while he was seated in his vehicle.

Police said they tracked down Boswell, Hardwick and Skinner and investigated. The three suspects were arrested and taken to the County Detention Center.

