FMU's Peters named to prestigious ACE fellowship

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Dr. Susan Peters has recently been named to a one-year fellowship with the American Council on Education.

Peters, Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship at Francis Marion University and the Forrest D. Williams Professor of Entrepreneurship in the University's School of Business, believes that the opportunity will broaden and deepen her knowledge of leadership, strategy and the world of higher education.

“This is a remarkable opportunity for me to gain experience in areas of administration I know little about,” Peters said. “It allows me to study university administration intensively and discuss issues not only with other fellows, but also with the mentor at the university that hosts me, my sponsor and with other university presidents throughout the United States.”

ACE released the names of the members for 2015-2016 through its online newsletter. Peters and fellows in her class will use the next year to observe and participate in a variety of events and experiences.

Peters will use this opportunity to look into the critical issue of student retention, and will focus on retention of first-generation students. Peters said that it's a subject that means more than just academics to her.

“This is particularly near and dear to my heart as I was a first-generation student who floundered and ended up dropping out,” Peters said. “I was one of the fortunate ones who had the chance to go back – and then I never quit.”

Peter's goal is that the research will turn into actionable initiatives that will help students who, like her, were the first in their family to graduate from college.

