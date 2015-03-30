Georgetown Co. Sheriff's Office warns citizens about fraudulent callers looking to collect money

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office warns citizens that someone claiming to represent the sheriff's office is making fraudulent phone calls in an attempt to collect money. (Source: AP)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office warns citizens that someone claiming to represent the sheriff's office is making fraudulent phone calls in an attempt to collect money.

According to officials, the individuals call and tell people they are representatives of GCSO, and they have outstanding warrants in attempt to take payment. Citizens are requested to transfer money into an account.

“The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office never uses telemarketing to levy fines or advertise to individuals with warrants to make immediate restitution over the telephone,” according to GCSO officials.

If anyone receives a similar phone call, contact local law enforcement, or report the call to GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

Anyone with information about these incidents can send send tips using Text-A-Tip.

