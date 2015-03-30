Boys recant story about man luring them into car

A woman called police after she said a man tried to lure her child in Myrtle Beach.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Police searched for man who allegedly tried to lure neighborhood children in his car with candy on Sunday, until they reviewed surveillance video revealing the children made it all up.

Horry County Police responded to a report stating three children were targeted for a child abduction in the Avalon community of Carolina Forest.

The police report states two boys, an 8-year-old and an 11-year-old, were picked up by a man in a silver Chevrolet Impala after the man offered them candy, but the children told police they were scared, and hopped out of the car at the first stop sign they could.

An 11-year-old girl also told her parents she saw the man in the neighborhood, with the two boys in his car.

The report said the man was seen in the neighborhood from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

After investigating Monday, and reviewing the neighborhood surveillance video, police found the children fabricated the story because they did not want to get in trouble with their parents.

Police explained they found no evidence of an attempted child abduction.

Police say the surveillance video showed the two boys accepted a ride to the neighborhood amenities park from a neighbor they knew, and the video then showed the children getting out of the car and heading to the basketball courts to play.

The boys who stated they were abducted in the Stoney Falls Boulevard incident recanted and told police that they made up the story because they thought they were going to get in trouble," said Lt. Denis with the Horry County Police Department. The boys "actually accepted a ride from a friend's dad," he added.

The neighborhood's Excalibur Officer, a detective with the Horry County Police Department, and the HOA president of the community went to the parents' homes to show them the video proof there was no child abduction.

The President of the community Home Owners Association, Ed Stapleton, wants neighbors to know the community is safe, and no one is trying to abduct children from the neighborhood.

"The incident was some fiction made up by some kids. They did get into a car, but it wasn't a stranger, it was actually a neighbor's car that gave them a ride to the park, and they didn't want to get in trouble for getting into a, somebody else's car, so they told their parents they were abducted," Stapleton said.

The case is officially closed.