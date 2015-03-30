Report: Stabbing victim fights off 'Killa' with replica sword

Copyright 2015 WMBF News . All rights reserved.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 31-year-old woman used a replica sword to fight off a woman with the street name “Killa,” after she stabbed the victim in the back with a knife, according to Horry County Police.At about 4:30 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to a stabbing on Claypond Road in Myrtle Beach. The victim told police that an acquaintance came to visit, and during an argument, she forced her way inside the victim's home, and during the struggle, stabbed her in the back with a small knife.The victim defended herself with a replica sword until the attacker ran off, an Horry County Police official stated.The victim identified the attacker by the street name “Killa” or “Killer.”According to the report, the argument was over a boyfriend, whose street name is "Game." Police continue to investigate this incident.