Man reported missing after fleeing traffic stop, police say

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Gresham man has been reported missing, and the Florence County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find him.

According to FCSO, Fabian Dozier, 34, of Brothers Lane in Gresham, was reported missing by his family members Sunday afternoon.

Police say early Sunday morning, Dozier was stopped by an FCSO deputy for a driving violation on Pamplico Highway. While the deputy was conducting a license check, Dozier fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, according to police. The deputy was unable to locate Dozier.

According to FCSO officials, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Dozier contacted a friend requesting the friend to pick him up from the wooded area. Dozier has not been seen or heard from since then.

Dozier is described as an approximately 6 foot-tall black male around 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Dozier was last seen wearing a gray shirt with blue jeans and a white belt.

Officials say Dozier is not wanted by FCSO.

Anyone with information on Dozier's whereabouts can leave an anonymous tip by contacting FCSO at (843) 665-2121 ext. 360 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or www.pdcrimestoppers.org.

