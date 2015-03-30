U.S. 501 lane closes due to investigation into fatal pedestrian accident

SCDOT camera on US 501 south of Gardner Lacy Road showing a traffic back-up

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One lane of southbound Highway 501 was closed at Carolina Forest Boulevard Monday morning while teams conducted a follow-up investigation on a pedestrian death that occurred on Saturday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that troopers and a MAIT team were conducting an investigation on U.S. 501 near West Perry Road Monday morning.

There are no updates to this case, according to Corporal Sonny Collins.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.