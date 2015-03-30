Fire crews respond to illegal burning of mobile home off 378

Officials advised the owner that this type of burning is illegal. (Source: Amy Lipman)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to an incident involving the illegal burning of a mobile home Monday morning.

According to Lt. Brian VanAernem with HCFR, the owner of a mobile home located in the Cedar Grove Mobile Home Park on Squires Lane off of Highway 378 burned down his home that caught fire about a month ago. Fire crews responded to put out the fire and help the owner tear down the structure, according to VanAernem.

Officials advised the owner that this type of burning is illegal. HCFR did not cite the owner, but he could receive a fine from Forestry or another agency, according VanAernem

