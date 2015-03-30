Hwy 17 lanes reopened after accident

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Highway 17 was closed at 16th Avenue South Monday morning because of an accident in North Myrtle Beach, according to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue tweeted a picture showing a vehicle crashed near a utility pole at 6:32 a.m. All northbound lanes were closed, and then reopened at about 7:20 a.m..The crash involved a single vehicle and at least one person entrapped inside.

