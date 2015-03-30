2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported near Blackville, South Carolina Monday morning around 4 a.m., according to the US Geological Survey website.

The USGS says the earthquake was reported near Barnwell State Park, about 3 hours from Myrtle Beach.

The website reports moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolina s every few decades.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.