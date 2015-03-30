Man arrested after running from police

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people were arrested early Saturday morning after a man fled from police.

On March 28 around 1:40 a.m., Myrtle Beach police officers stopped a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with heavy front end damage on Dunbar Street for a broken taillight.

When officers initiated the stop, the driver, 51-year-old King Bryant, immediately ran from the SUV, according to the report. The passenger, 43-year-old Tickeishia Walton began to open her door, but was told to stay in the SUV.

Walton was identified as having an active bench warrant and was arrested. While searching Walton, police found 10 prescription drug pills wrapped in a blue paper towel, officers say.

Bryant was found near the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Warran Street by other officers of the MBPD and told police he ran because he knew the vehicle tags were expired.

Bryant was arrested for resisting arrest and Walton was arrested for unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

