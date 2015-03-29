Police arrest man after he fled traffic stop, apparently fired shots at police

A man was arrested after he fled police during a traffic stop and possibly fired what sounded like gunshots from a wooded area.

Marb Whatley, 42, is being charged with a traffic violation, but additional charges are pending, according to Chief Charles Woodle with the Lamar Police Department.

Lamar police conducted a traffic stop on Boykin Avenue around 4 p.m. Sunday. Officials say the suspect jumped out of the car and fled into a wooded area.

The officer at the scene heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the area and called for backup, according to Woodle.

Chief Woodle said the suspect came out of the woods and surrendered to law enforcement.

The suspect was taken into custody and is currently being detained at Darlington County Detention Center.

