Spring allergies to persist through June

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nearly 50 million Americans suffer from spring allergies and ignoring those allergy symptoms can lead to chronic illness.

Common symptoms of a spring allergy include sneezing, itchy eyes and nose along with congestion problems.

Doctors say you shouldn't try to suffer through your allergies.

"We know that the sooner you address allergy symptoms and the more effectively you treat them, the less likely you are to develop severe chronic problems. We always encourage that” explained Allergist, Dr. Mark Schecker.

Such problems include eye and ear infections. Avoiding the outdoors can help alleviate tough allergy symptoms.

"Stay indoors with the windows closed as much as you can. Also, keep the windows closed in your cars because you want to avoid constant exposure to pollen and air conditioners will usually filter out most pollen,” Dr. Schecker added.

Dr. Schecker stresses it's important to get treatment immediately as symptoms can take a toll on your everyday livelihood.

“It starts to affect their sleep, it affects their ability to concentrate, pay attention, they're just wiped out all day. This may affect their performance at work, it may affect children's performance at school,” Dr. Schecker explained.

If you are taking allergy medications, Dr. Schecker says you should make sure you understand how to use it correctly.

Along with over the counter medications and nasal sprays, honey is known to help alleviate allergy symptoms.

Tree pollination season will continue through April and grass will pollinate until June.

