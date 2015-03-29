Cockfighting bust leads to rescue of over 100 birds, 27 arrests

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue will have roosters available until April 10th. They need the help of individuals to adopt and help out with taking care of so many birds at one time.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - More than 100 birds were seized from a residence in Marlboro County, and 27 people were arrested in a cockfighting bust.Marlboro County Sheriff's Office in addition to SLED, The SC Department of Natural Resources and SC Forestry Commission executed a search warrant at a residence on Kollock Road in Wallace, SC, according to authorities. The resident of the home and promoter of the cockfighting event has been identified as Carson Clark. Clark, along with his 21-year-old son and 25 others were arrested in connection to the case. Police say an investigation began a few weeks ago with an anonymous tip that lead to surveillance and other investigative techniques.Police say 122 gamefowl, and one dog with 10 puppies were rescued. Carolina Waterfowl Rescue removed the animals to a safe location. According to MCSO, during the search, marijuana, cocaine, firearms, several thousand dollars in cash entry fees and cockfighting paraphernalia were also seized from the residence.“Cockfighting is a barbaric bloodsport that is taken seriously by law enforcement in South Carolina. We were too glad to assist the dedicated officers in Marlboro County to shut down a cockfighting enterprise that only brought crime and violence to the community. With stronger laws on the books, our authorities could be even more effective in wiping out cockfighting everywhere in our state,” said Kimberly Kelly, South Carolina state director for The Humane Society of the United States.Carolina Waterfowl Rescue assisted with the operation and is housing the rescued roosters. The organization is only able to house the birds until April 10, or they will be euthanized. The group is seeking rescue organizations and private homes with references to take the birds.

"These are actually the sweetest most well-behaved group of roosters we have ever dealt with. Please help us save them!" the group stated in a Facebook post.

More information about the birds can be found on the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue Facebook page here, or by e-mailing adopt@cwrescue.org.



In SC, cockfighting is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $1,000 or up to a year in jail. New legislation has been proposed to crack down on the activity, according to MCSO.



According to MCSO, the following individuals were arrested in connection the crime:



1. Bobby Brooks Jr. 44, Possession of Cocaine, Cockfighting



2. Jimmy K Miller, 42 of Grants Mill Rd Wallace Cockfighting



3. Brandon Cody Gilmore, 29 of Lee rd Gibson NC Cockfighting



4. Jimmy Miller 20 years old of Grants Mill Rd Wallace SC Cockfighting



5. Mikel Emanuel 53 years old of Steed Circle Maxton NC Cockfighting and Poss of Marijuana



6. Torrey D Locklear 35 Correy Rd Maxton NC Cockfighting and Poss of Marijuana



7. Eustacio Garcia Mendiola 45 of Old Georgetown RD Scranton SC Cockfighting



8. Phillip Mendiola 24 of Old Georgetown RD Scranton SC Cockfighting



9. Bobby Mumford 29 Hwy 79 Bennettsville SC Cockfighting



10. Justin Patrick Mclean 22 Mcgirt Gin Rd Maxton NC Cockfighting



11. Thomas Berry Dwayne Dial 20 Chavis Rd Red Springs NC Cockfighting



12. David Thomas Goins 36 of N Main St Mccoll SC Cockfighting



13. Heather Dial Collins 29 Elias Rd Maxton NC Cockfighting



14. Carleton Ray Jacobs 33 Old Baker Rd Maxton NC Cockfighting



15. Brandon Clark 21 of 4077 Kollock Rd Wallace SC Cockfighting



16. Jackie Dean Clark Jr 30 Pastor DR Maxton NC Cockfighting



17. Kelvin Rivers 32 of Old Wire Rd Wallace SC Cockfighting



18. Michael Deese 33 Old Hamer Rd Dillon SC Cockfighting



19. Angelia Marie Fennell 47 North Old Georgetown RD Scranton SC Cockfighting



20. Carson Randolph Clark 38 Kollock RD Wallace SC Cockfighting



21. Robert Leo Jarvis 59 Lake Swamp Rd Nichols SC Cockfighting



22. Ridge P Locklear 24 Chavis Rd Red Springs NC Cockfighting



23. Zack Locklear 33 Cherub Dr. Maxton NC Cockfighting and Poss of Marijuana



24. Eddie Folberth 44 Daniels Way Huger SC Cockfighting



25. Alvaro Pachuca Herrera 43 Reheden Rd Marion SC Cockfighting



26. Ricky Jarvis 54 of Lake Swamp Rd Nichols SC Cockfighting



27. Yancy Eugene Springs Society Hill SC Cockfighting



