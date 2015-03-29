Promotions lady arrested after shoplifting at Myrtle Beach Food Lion, police say

A woman was arrested after police say she took items out of Food Lion without paying for them. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A woman was arrested after police say she took items out of Food Lion without paying for them.

Natalie Ruth Kramer, 69, was arrested for shoplifting at the Food Lion store on 1430 South Kings Highway, Saturday.

Officers with Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the incident around 3 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, an employee of the store told them that Kramer was a promotions person promoting crackers. Kramer exited the deli entrance without checking out at the office like promotion people are supposed to, according to the employee.

Police say the employee went to Kramer's car and asked her for a receipt for the items, but Kramer was unable to show a receipt. Kramer told police that “she purchased some of the items but not all of them.” The employee said the suspect did not purchase any of the merchandise.

Kramer was transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail.

