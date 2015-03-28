Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Highway 501, dies in hospital

A pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday.

According to Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden, Justin Giani, 25, died of injuries sustained in a collision that occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 501 near West Perry Road.

Lance Corporal Judd Jones reported that Giani was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he later died. There won't be an autopsy, according to McSpadden.

According to Jones, a 2008 Jeep was traveling south on 501, and Giani was walking west across the highway. He walked out in the roadway and was hit by the jeep, Jones said.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both wearing seatbelts and suffered no injuries, according to Corporal Jones.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.

