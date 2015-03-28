Food Lion, Help4Kids team up to feed elementary students in Florence

Food Lion and Help4Kids of Florence will team up to provide over 800 meals before Florence School District One's Spring Break in April.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Food Lion and Help4Kids of Florence will team up to provide over 800 meals before Florence School District One's Spring Break in April.

As a part of the “Food Lion Feeds, Groceries for Good” program, the grocer's West Palmetto Street store ordered food for Help4Kids' “packing day.” Packing Day will take place on March 31. The store purchased items like Ramen Noodles, Pop Tarts, Applesauce, Fruit Cups and more.

According to a press release, Food Lion staff and management agreed to donate food and employees. Items will be packed by 25 of the store's employees. The bags will go home with the kids as an addition to the bag provided by Help4Kids.

The Florence area Help4Kids program is present in 17 elementary schools in the area.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.