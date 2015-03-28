2 arrested after fatal murder for hire shooting at Club Levelz

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A new arrest has been made in a Myrtle Beach homicide that took place in February 2015.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Robbie Lee Bufkin, 33, was arrested and charged for the murder of 23-year-old Saequan Vereen after a shooting at Club Levelz February 15, 2015.

Kevin Tyrone Bryant was arrested and charged with Vereen's murder on February 18.

Police say Bryant waited for the Vereen to exit the club, and when the victim passed, Bryant exited the club, crouched down between two vehicles and began shooting Vereen. An investigation revealed that Bufkin hired and offered money to Bryant for the murder of the victim. Bufkin was also instrumental in planning the "execution-style" murder, police say.

The investigation of this incident is still ongoing and information will be updated as it becomes available.

