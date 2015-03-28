GCSO: Man wanted for alleged robbery in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly robbed the Sweet Cups Ice Shop in the Lowes Food shopping center Friday in Pawleys Island.

According to witnesses, a white male wearing a grey jacket and green sweatpants came into Sweet Cups Ice Shop at 5:20 p.m. and placed an order at the counter. The suspect then grabbed the cash register from the front counter and fled the shop.

Witnesses saw the man get into what is described as a small, red, dingy, older model pickup truck and leaving the area, deputies say.

The man is described by witnesses as 6-foot-2 inches tall white man, with a thin build, and a tattoo on the back of his right hand near the wrist.

Anyone with information concerning this case is being urged to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843)546-5101.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress call 911.

