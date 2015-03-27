25-year-old woman found safe, no longer missing, police say

Amanda Lee Rielli, 25, also known as "Mandie," was reported missing in Conway. | Horry County Police Department

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 25-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found safe.

According to Detective Martin with Horry County Police Department, on March 28, Amanda Lee Rielli posted on Facebook saying that she was not missing. Rielli's family questioned if it was truly her, worried that someone could have been posing as her, Martin said. HCPD followed through with the investigation and was able to make direct contact with Rielli in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, according to police.



Police say Rielli is no longer considered missing.



Before Saturday, Rielli, also known as "Mandie," was last seen staying in hotels near Singleton Ridge and Hwy 501 in Conway, approximately two weeks ago, the agency posted to its Facebook page Friday.



Police say she had not made phone or Facebook contact with family or friends for five days.



“She often stays at short stay motels and inns throughout the Conway and Myrtle Beach area,” police added.



