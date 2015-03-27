NFL dreams: S.C. seniors show off at Palmetto Pro Day

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The NFL Draft is one month away, and players from Coastal Carolina and other FCS schools throughout the state are hopeful they'll hear their names called over the weekend. Scouts from 14 NFL teams were in Conway to do a little scouting at the 2015 Palmetto Pro Day.

Hosted by CCU, everyone got to go through the drills that are expected of future professional athletes. Chad Hamilton and Quinn Backus are two of the bigger name prospects from Coastal, and both left today hopeful of greater things to come..

"I think it was stellar," said Hamilton, an All-American offensive lineman. "I would improve on one little thing, and that's bench, but hey, what happens happens. I think I had a great day and showed what I could do because I didn't do all of my drills at the combine, so here at pro day I did everything and I hope everyone is happy."

"Overall I think I gave good energy," said Backus. "Just making the transition from linebacker to safety, I'm pretty sure the scouts were pretty surprised to see me moving the way I was moving."

Everyone from today now plays the waiting game. The NFL Draft is a month away, starting on April 30th, and runs through May 2nd.

