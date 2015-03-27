Myrtle Beach Mall undergoes facelift to create fresh, new look

New changes are coming to the Myrtle Beach Mall.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - New ownership of the Myrtle Beach Mall is giving the center a new look and new feel when you visit.

The idea is to change your entire shopping experience by offering something unique. The mall is currently under a multi-phase improvement project, where renovations for the mall exterior entrances are happening.

Joe Perl, Myrtle Beach Mall general manager, said it was time for the mall to get a fresh look.

"The shopping center hasn't been renovated in over 10 years," said Perl.

The mall is now under the management of Misuma Holdings. Perl said the group made a commitment to the mall and part of that was making sure it would get a new look.

Ice at the Beach, the seasonal indoor ice skating rink that was inside the mall, was the initial start to keeping that commitment. Perl said the managers wanted to show their dedication to enhancing the property. The ice skating rink is not there, but Perl said managers are considering making it a part of the mall experience and tradition.

Perl said, "We've been working with architects, designs, just really trying to fine tune the final plans, but it's still in the works and it will still happen this year."

Another part of the project is the food court area.

Perl said the plan is to change the typical fast food court and transform it into a diverse entertainment and dining experience.

"We're going to be renovating our food court on the inside and really looking to create a food hall type concept something that's new to Myrtle Beach," he added.

The plans call for an additional entertainment stage area that would possibly allow for performances and other family attractions.

To enhance the shopping experience, the mall is closely examining future plans to add more retailers inside the mall.

"We're looking to bring additional retailers in and our leasing team is working with a variety of retailers right now we don't have anything to share but I can tell you we are working with some pretty special retailers," explained Perl.

Mall managers say the new renovations are part of their service to the community.

"Included in that is even renovating our food court restrooms and enlarging them and including an additional family room restroom, a lounge area, just again, elevating, the facility here to meet the needs of our customers," Perl said.

The mall began its renovations during the busy season, as a strategic plan for customers to see the changes coming. Perl said hopefully the customers will be excited to come back and see what's new.

Construction for the exterior entrances is expected to be completed by late May. Renovations for the food court area are scheduled to begin in the mid-summer of 2015.

