2 infants, 1 teen removed from home following drug bust in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Four people were arrested following a drug bust in Georgetown County, said Don Tempalsky, deputy commander of the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit.

Shawn Wayne Cooper, 40, Hunter Brandy Haselden, 19, Kayla Paige Cooper, 19, and Billy Newman Perritt III, 23, were served warrants, then arrested on more than 17 drug and gun charges, in total, said Tempalsky.

According to a news release issued by the DEU:

“When Agents entered the home early this morning they found three minor children (ages 15 years, 24 months and 5 months) along with evidence of Methamphetamine manufacturing. Several dozen “One Pot” meth cooks were found along with other paraphernalia linked to methamphetamine manufacturing. Agents discovered evidence indicating the residents attempted to burn the remnants from the Methamphetamine production as well.

In addition to the Methamphetamine production materials, agents recovered approximately 7.6 grams of Methamphetamine in addition to over 12.2 grams of marijuana, scales and packaging materials indicating sales of both marijuana and methamphetamine. Agents also found a loaded 9mm Beretta pistol and a 9mm Hi-Point rifle that had been illegally cut down and painted white.

All four residents were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of a minor child, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful disposal of methamphetamine waste.

Shawn Cooper was additionally charged with Possession of a sawed-off rifle.

The two infants were transported to the Georgetown Hospital for evaluation before being turned over to DSS. The 15-year-old was turned over to the Juvenile authorities. This is believed to be the first investigation, resulting in the dismantling of a meth lab, in Georgetown County and was the result of a two-month investigation by DEU Agents assigned to the Georgetown office."



