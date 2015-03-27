Tractor-trailer, minivan slam into Bennettsville church

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A tractor-trailer and van slammed into a church in Bennettsville on Friday, said Lt. Larry Turner, Bennettsville Police Department.

The two vehicles struck the Word of Life Christian Center on 1300 West Main Street.

The 10-wheeler was hauling liquid as it traveled west on Main Street; the minivan was also traveling west on Main Street, said Turner.

The minivan attempted to turn from West Main Street onto Adams Street, when the truck hit the minivan in the side, according to Turner.

Both vehicles went off the road into the church.

A tow truck removed the 10-wheeler. One person was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The church has damage to its roof and utility room.

