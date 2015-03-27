Lightning strikes Myrtle Beach home

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Lightning struck a home in Myrtle Beach on Friday. No one was hurt and no fires were started, said Lt. Brian VanAernem, with Horry County Fire Rescue.

A second house was also reportedly struck in the same neighborhood.



Firefighters have begun checking out the homes as a precaution.

