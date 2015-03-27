Georgetown police search for robbery, assault suspects

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown police are searching for three men after someone was robbed and assaulted Friday, said Captain Nelson Brown.

Brown said the incident happened at the intersection of Merriman Road and High Market Street just before 5 p.m.

Police are searching for a green Honda Accord with paper tags.

Call 911 if you have any information.

