Horry County looks to hire firefighters, accounting clerk, among other job listings

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - More than 12 job listings at Horry County Government are available, according to the county website. 

An opening for a custodial worker at the animal care center is available. The position is part-time and pays $9.78 an hour.

The county has three spots open for firefighter/EMT.

A full-time position as an accounting clerk has been posted among other listings. The deadline to apply is April 1.

For full job descriptions, pay ranges and more information, visit the county website: http://www.horrycounty.org/employment.aspx .

