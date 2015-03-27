Florence One to hold teach recruitment fair

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence School District One will hold a teacher recruitment fair for certified applicants on Saturday, March 28.

More than 150 job seekers are expected to attend, and interviews will be conducted from 10 a.m. till noon for applicants who have registered and submitted online applications.

The recruitment fair will be held at W. Moore Middle School located 191 Westfield Drive.

For more information, contact Marlene Williams, Florence One Director of Teacher Recruitment at (843) 673-1149.

