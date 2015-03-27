Third-grader threatens students with BB gun in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A third-grader threatened students at a bus stop Friday morning in Darlington County with an empty BB gun, said Audrey Childers, Darlington County Schools public information officer. No one was hurt.

The student is from Brunson-Dargan Elementary School, said Childers.

“The students reported the incident after they arrived at school. The School Resource Officer was immediately notified and an investigation is ongoing. The school district intends to pursue this to the full extent of the law,” Childers said in a statement.

Childers added the following information regarding school district policies:

BB-guns, pellet guns, and air guns are among the items prohibited at all Darlington County School District schools. All schools in the school district take safety very seriously and work closely with local law enforcement to keep our students, staff, and schools safe.

