Woman pleads guilty to stabbing death, sentenced to 12 years

The scene of the deadly stabbing on Christmas Eve, 2013.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 55-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after allegedly stabbing a man in Galivants Ferry on Christmas Eve in 2013.

On Thursday, Connie Highsmith was sentenced to 12 years in prison, minus the six months she has already served.

Herbert Lee Robinson, 52, of Galivants Ferry, died from a massive internal hemorrhage after a single stab wound in his upper chest, according to Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.

Highsmith was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center, and was originally charged with murder. Robinson's death was allegedly the result of a domestic dispute with Highsmith.

