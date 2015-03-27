Stolen SUV found submerged in Intracoastal Waterway

The SUV that was pulled out of the waterway. (Source: Blake Blancett)

The scene where the car was pulled from the waterway Friday morning. (Source: Blake Blancett)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The SUV found submerged in the Intracoastal Waterway early Friday morning was stolen, said Lt. Chip Squires, Horry County Police Department Major Crimes Unit.

The car went into the water under the Highway 544 access point on Peachtree Road, according to a tweet from Battalion Chief Justin Gibbins. Horry County Fire Rescue.

A WMBF News crew responded to the scene and witnessed the SUV being pulled out of the water, with no one inside.

Squires said the report is not yet available to make public.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.