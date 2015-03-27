2 men in custody, 1 man wanted after police witness shooting in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Two men were apprehended after a shooting at a convenience store in Darlington; police officers were across the street and saw the shooting take place, according to a Darlington Police news release.

At about 8:40 p.m., Jerel Bernard Graham, 27, and James Edward Jackson, 25, were taken into custody for the shooting that occurred at the Cruizers on South Main Street, the release states.

The men pulled into the parking lot, along with another vehicle, blocking in the victims' vehicle, and started arguing with them, according to police. When the victims tried to drive away, a shot was fired into their vehicle.

Investigators are asking for help in locating another suspect, 23-year-old Cameron Terel Jackson, the driver of the other vehicle that attempted to block in the victims.

Officers were across the street at the Huddle House, and witnessed the incident, the release states. They were able to stop Graham and Jackson, and took them into custody. No one was hurt during the incident.

Graham will be charged with two counts of Accessory before and after the fact. Jackson will be charged with two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Darlington Police at 843-398-4026.

