Suspects sought in deadly shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Authorities are looking for two suspects after a man was shot and killed when he answered a door in Parkton, North Carolina, according to Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Frederick Dwayne Locklear, 34, died at a nearby hospital after being shot sometime before 12:17 a.m. Friday morning, Major Thompson stated. He was found with a gunshot to the upper body, and it has not been determined the number of times he was shot.

Witnesses said that a knock came to the front door, and when Locklear opened it, there was an altercation, and the gunshot was heard.

The witnesses said the suspects are two black males driving a newer-model dark gold Volkswagen Beatle. One suspect is described as 5-feet-8-inches tell with dreads. The other is a 5-foot-4-inch tall man seen wearing a black hoodie. They were last seen driving on Blue Road towards Parkton. They are considered armed and dangerous, Major Thompson stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCSO at 910-671-3100.

