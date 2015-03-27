Family displaced by house fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A family has been displaced by a house fire on Youngwood Turn in Horry County, fire officials at the scene confirmed.

The fire started at about 6:30 a.m. at a house on Youngwood Turn, off Highway 707. Firefighters at the scene said they believe the fire was caused by an air conditioning unit in the home.

Everyone inside the home got out safe, and the victims do have another family they can stay with.

