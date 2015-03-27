Police investigate shooting death of 20-year-old in Longs

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Longs Friday morning, officials confirmed.

Terrance Wilson, who lived in Longs, was shot and died at a nearby hospital, confirmed Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Friday, police said.

An officer said he heard shots as he was questioning an individual at Seaman's Seafood on Highway 9.

Minutes later, the officer said he went to the scene on Freemont Road.

Horry County Police Major Crimes detectives said they are investigating. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the police at 843-248-1520 or the Tip Line at 843-915-TIPS (8477).

