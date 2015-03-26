Area leaders gather to discuss growth, economic trends

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg County leaders in business, industry and government joined at the Litchfield Beach and Golf Resort to continue the conversation of growth at a meeting Thursday.

The event focused on economic trends and projections in our area. The Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments hosted the event.

The executive director for WRCG said it's vital to pinpointing what's working and what else needs to be done.

"Looking at the sectors where our industries are growing. It's important as far as workforce training, forecasting what the technical colleges need to hear for training needs for those companies...looking at the infrastructure that needs to be developed to support those companies,” said Sarah Smith, executive director.

The motto for the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments is "one region moving forward together."

