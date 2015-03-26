Ribbon-cutting for "Little Free Library" in Darlington

Ribbon-cutting will take place for "Little Free Library" (Source: Little Free Library)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A ribbon-cutting will take place at Cain Elementary School on Friday, March 27, 2015.

Darlington County's first “Little Free Library” will officially open, and the ceremony will feature the principal and the school's top readers.

The “Little Free Library” operates on the premise: “Take a book, return a book.” The library will allow students to share their favorite literature and stories with others, and find new books to read.

