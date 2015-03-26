DCEF announces country concert at Darlington Raceway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington County Education Foundation announces country concert at Darlington Raceway

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Education Foundation announces it will host a country concert featuring Nashville recording artists' Outshyne, Radio Romance and John Stone.

The Concert will take place at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 9, 2015 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets will go on sale March 30 and will be $15 each. Ticket proceeds will go to the Darlington County Education Foundation.

“The DCEF is very excited to be hosting our first concert fundraiser at Darlington Raceway,” DCEF executive director Andrea Pulling said. “We have great musical talent lined up and know the evening is going to be a lot of fun for everyone, so please make plans to attend.”

The concert will be held in the track's famed infield, and concessions will be available to those who wish to purchase it. Fans are not allowed to bring coolers, but may bring their own lawn chairs.

Tickets may be purchased at Darlington Raceway, Carolina Bank locations, Markette Convenience Stores, Vintage and Midnight Rooster in Hartsville.

For more information about the DCEF, visit http://www.thedcef.org/ or on their Facebook page.

