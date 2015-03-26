Horry County coroner called to body found in ditch in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County coroner called to body found in ditch in Conway

This is the scene from Juniper Bay Road where a body was found in a ditch within the past hour. Source | My Horry News This is the scene from Juniper Bay Road where a body was found in a ditch within the past hour. Source | My Horry News

    Thursday, March 26 2015 6:32 PM EDT
    Friday, March 27 2015 4:21 PM EDT
    The body of a missing Conway man has been found. The body of Robbie Hudgins, 27, was found Thursday in a ditch on the corner of Juniper Bay Road and Dunn Shortcut Road, according to the Horry County Police Department. The coroner says Hudgins drowned.More >>
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A body has been found in a ditch on the corner of Dunn Shortcut Road and Juniper Bay Road in Conway, said Robert Edge, Horry County coroner. 

Dunn Shortcut Road has been shut down while officials investigate.

The State Highway Patrol, the Horry County Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, the Major Crimes Unit with the HCPD and the SCHP Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team are on-scene to investigate.

The following message was posted on the Horry County Police Department Facebook page at around 4:30 p.m.:

"Horry County Police and the SC Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team are investigating what appears to be a fatality on Dunn Shortcut Road. Dunn Shortcut Road will be shut down during the investigation. We appreciate everyone's cooperation and we apologize for any inconveniences."

WMBF News has a news crew en route.

Developing story...More to come.

