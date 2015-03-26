Mechanical issue causes downed power lines to close Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A mechanical issue caused a Santee Cooper utility pole to break and shut down Highway 544 at around 4 p.m. Thursday. The highway was closed for hours while electric crews worked to replace the pole.

Traffic was re-routed to Big Block Road. .



Santee Cooper officials told WMBF News there was no estimate on when the repair would be completed and the road would reopen.



No power outages were caused.



