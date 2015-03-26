North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce launches New Business Builder Seminar Series

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A new Business Builder Seminar Series will be held in North Myrtle Beach beginning Tuesday, March 31.

HTC is the official sponsor, and Wendy McKewen, Marion Moore, and Phoebe Norris of the HTC Training Department will lead the events.

“Thanks to the expertise of HTC, the topics for our Business Builder Seminar Series are designed to help our businesses generate new business as soon as they walk out the door,” president and CEO of the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce Convention & Visitors Bureau Marc Jordan said. “We are pleased to offer this wonderful opportunity to business leaders in our community.”

Series topics the Business Builder Seminar Series include:

• March 31 – Customer Service Overview

• April 28 – Professional Etiquette

• May 26 – Understanding the Customer

• June 30 – Verbal Skills

• July 28 – Asking Questions

• Aug 25 – Selling Part 1: The Product

• Sept 29 – Selling Part 2: The Company

• Oct. 27 – Closing

• Nov 24 – Overcoming Resistance

• Dec 8 – Leadership Secrets of Santa Claus

The series is free for Chamber members and $40 for non-members. To register, visit the Chamber's website. Ticket cost may also be credited towards a new Chamber membership.

For more information about the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, visit www.northmyrtlebeachchamber.com.

