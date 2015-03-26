Deputies search for suspects who allegedly abused elderly man, little girl

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - On this week's edition of Horry County Suspect Search, Theo Hayes highlights a suspect wanted for allegedly depriving a man of his social security and VA checks, and another man wanted for alleged sexual conduct with an 11-year-old girl.

Richard Stanley Cross, 52, is wanted for allegedly financially depriving an elderly man in Horry County. According to the Horry County police report, the abuse took place at a home along Ronald McNair Boulevard in Myrtle Beach in November of 2014.

The report states a woman told police that she and her brother, Richard Cross, recently moved in with their parents to care for them. It says Cross has been depriving the man of $7,000 from his VA and social security checks. Cross last lived on Ronald McNair Boulevard.

Saladean Raheem Sanders, 36, is the next suspect deputies are searching for. He's wanted for first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. The victim is under the age of eleven. According to the Horry County police report, a DSS worker told police that the complainant was told by the victim that Sanders rubbed her private part and that it hurt. When the DSS worker asked the child what happened, she didn't say anything, but the worker reported it to police for further assistance.

Sanders' last known address is on River Oaks Drive in Myrtle Beach.

