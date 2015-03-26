Duck proves he's no birdbrain, helps himself to snacks at Broadway at the Beach

The duck helped himself to many snacks at Broadway at the Beach | Betty O'Brien

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A duck proved he was no birdbrain when he helped himself to a snack at Broadway at the Beach.

The feathered waterfowl put on a show for snowbirds, said Betty O'Brien who caught the duck on camera.

“My husband would put a quarter in the food machine and we would be entertained by this little guy!” she added. “It doesn't take much to entertain these two snowbirds.”

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.