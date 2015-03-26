Horry County Schools Adult Education offering free classes

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A series of free work core classes will be held to equip participants with workplace skills needed to enhance their abilities to become prepared to enter the job market.

The classes will be held at both Conway Education Center and Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center on April 18.

Each three-week session will provide participants with education, training, and employment opportunities. The classes will look to help boost confidence levels and improve job prospects with relevant and useful information.

Sample training opportunities include:

• Enhancing computer and digital literacy skills;

• Earning a Work Keys® national, portable skills credential measuring abilities in Applied Mathematics, Location Information, Reading for Information, Business Writing and Career Talent;

• Searching for employment;

• Creating resumes and writing cover letters

• Interviewing and dressing for success;

• Goal setting;

• Networking.

On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday classes will meet from 8 a.m. to noon or Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Conway Education Center is located at 1620 Sherwood Drive, and Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center is located at 3101 Oak Street.

To register for find out more information about Horry County Adult Education, contact Conway at (843)448-6200 or Myrtle Beach at (843)839-5400.

