CCU employee struck by vehicle on campus, taken to hospital

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Coastal Carolina University employee was struck by a vehicle on the CCU campus Thursday afternoon, a university representative confirmed.

The employee was struck at the intersection of Chanticleer Drive East and University Boulevard, and was transported to the hospital, according to Doug Bell, CCU's Media Relations Director.

At about 1:45 p.m., the CCU Department of Public Safety Facebook page posted the following:

“Please SLOW DOWN and be FULLY AWARE of your surroundings while traveling around campus. Thank you”

