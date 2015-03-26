Broadway at the Beach welcomes new tenants for 2015

New shops and attractions are headed to Broadway at the Beach (Source: Broadway at the Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Broadway at the Beach announces that several new merchants will join them in 2015.

New merchants will include Country Roads Bar & Grill, Earthbound Trading Company, and Dinosaurs the Exhibition.

Other new exhibits this season include Palace Theatre's Carnival of Magic, and the Slime Exhibit at Ripley's Aquarium. Wonderworks will also debut its newest Forensic Science exhibit.

"Broadway at the Beach works hard throughout the year to attract new and exciting shopping, dining and entertainment for our guests to enjoy," senior vice president of asset management with the Burroughs & Chapin Company, Inc. Patrick Walsh said. "For 20 years, we've provided a fun atmosphere for the entire family, where their good times become lasting memories."

Several existing tenants are in the process of renovating and remodeling stores for the upcoming season, including A Silver Shack, Tiki Jim's, Broadway Magic and It's Sugar.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayattheBeach.com or call 1-800-386-4662.

