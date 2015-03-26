Taste of Surfside Beach a five-star event for the town

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first ever Taste of Surfside Beach is underway, giving you the chance to cash in on deals outside of restaurants.

This is how it works: With a discount card, known as the “Explorer's Passport,” you get a chance to grab deals at more than 90 businesses in Surfside, for a week straight.

There area few days left and organizers say, the event has already exceeded expectations. The initial goal was to sell 300 cards at $10 a piece. A total of 450 have been handed out, and they're still selling by the day. Every single penny is being donated to the Red Cross.

"It's not all about business all the time, it's about helping your fellow brothers and your fellow sisters,” said Clarence Davis of the Surfside Beach Piggly Wiggly.

Davis said that's one reason why the food store got involved. The other, because it gives visitors and locals a "taste of the town."

With the card you're not just getting incentives to try out new restaurants: 97 businesses got involved in total. Nail salons, karate studios, hotels, law firms and auto body shops are also offering deals. Piggly Wiggly's deal is 10 percent off groceries.

"We've had quite a few people come in, take advantage of the cards, which is always a good thing,” Davis said. “It's a good initiative for us as far as giving us decent business."

Organizers say they'd like to bring the event back next year. When it wraps up Saturday, they'll be reaching out to businesses for feedback. In the meantime, some are already on board.

"This was a great cause and we're absolutely going to do it again next year,” Davis said.

Taste of Surfside Beach isn't over. It lasts until Saturday, March 28, with a Grand Finale Raffle Drawing to close out the inaugural event. It will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Neal and Pam's.

